NTSA nullifies the registration of 121 vehicles
Posted Thursday, September 15 2016 at 22:36
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed insurance firms to cancel policy covers of 121 vehicles on suspicion that their registration details may have been falsified.
NTSA director-general Francis Meja said owners of the vehicles had failed to present documents used in registering them more than three months after they were first intercepted.
“We are writing to advise insurance firms that have provided cover to these vehicles to cancel their policy since their registration is no longer valid,” said Mr Meja.
In statement signed by NTSA and the Kenya Revenue Authority, the authorities reckon that the registration numbers were obtained fraudulently or in ways contrary to stipulations of the Traffic Act.