NTSA suspends five public service transport saccos over speeding

Five public transport saccos including Narok Line and Daima Connections have been suspended for speeding as the transport regulator moves to curb the offence blamed for serious accidents.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Tuesday suspended the operators and directed the traffic commandant to impound any of their vehicles breaching the suspension.

Other suspended operators are Mwingi Travellers Sacco, Kisumu Ahero Mowuok Sacco and Sema Stage Sacco.

“Following the continued speed violations involving five saccos listed and taking into consideration the records in our office, the saccos have not complied with the requirements as stipulated in the Operation of Public Service Vehicles regulations, 2014,” Francis Meja, the NTSA director general said.

Highest violations

“The authority hereby invokes section 34 of the NTSA Act and suspends the operator licences. The traffic commandant is hereby informed to impound any vehicles belonging to the PSV saccos found operating contrary to the suspension.”

Narok Line was among five saccos that were in August named as having the highest number of speeding violations.

The sacco was named as the second highest speed violator last month, according to data recorded by companies which manage tracking systems for long distance public service vehicles.