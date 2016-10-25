NYS scam suspect Kabura to face MPs Tuesday

Politics and policy

Josephine Kabura Irungu at the Milimani law courts in the past. PHOTO | FILE

One of the chief suspects in the Sh791 million theft at the National Youth Service (NYS), Josephine Kabura, will Tuesday morning appear before Parliament for questioning.

Ms Kabura is expected to appear before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to shed light on transactions involving companies associated with her.

The three companies — Form Homes Builders, Reinforced Concrete Technologies and Roof and All Trading — received millions of shillings from the NYS.

Ms Kabura and her co-accused, Ben Gethi, transacted the money through an account operated by Ogolla and Company Advocates.

The committee last evening grilled top managers of Standard Chartered Bank at a closed-door session over transactions touching on the NYS money.

The bank operated an account that was used by Ben Gethi’s mother, Charity Wangui Gethi, to transact money from the NYS.