Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

NYS scam suspect Kabura to face MPs Tuesday

Share Bookmark Print Rating
Josephine Kabura Irungu at the Milimani law courts in the past. PHOTO | FILE

Josephine Kabura Irungu at the Milimani law courts in the past. PHOTO | FILE 

By EDWIN MUTAI

Posted  Monday, October 24   2016 at  20:02

One of the chief suspects in the Sh791 million theft at the National Youth Service (NYS), Josephine Kabura, will Tuesday morning appear before Parliament for questioning.

SHARE THIS STORY

Ms Kabura is expected to appear before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to shed light on transactions involving companies associated with her.

The three companies — Form Homes Builders, Reinforced Concrete Technologies and Roof and All Trading — received millions of shillings from the NYS.

Ms Kabura and her co-accused, Ben Gethi, transacted the money through an account operated by Ogolla and Company Advocates.

The committee last evening grilled top managers of Standard Chartered Bank at a closed-door session over transactions touching on the NYS money.

The bank operated an account that was used by Ben Gethi’s mother, Charity Wangui Gethi, to transact money from the NYS.

The bank also operated an account that was used by former television presenter Angela Angwenyi to receive payments from the NYS.
NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS