NYS suspects used advocate’s account to transfer millions

Politics and policy

Key suspects in the theft of Sh791 million at the National Youth Service (NYS) used an advocate’s account at the Sidian Bank to transact millions of shillings.

The lender Wednesday admitted that it handled part of the loot from the NYS and which was transacted through an account opened by Ogolla and Company Advocates.

The bank told the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that it has since established that Family Bank wired the money to the law firm’s client account on behalf of businesswoman Josephine Kabura and John Kago Ndung’u.

Titus Karanja, the Sidian Bank managing director, said the account received deposits ranging from Sh10 million to Sh50 million as the firm was known for transacting huge deposits for land and property purchases on behalf of clients.

Mr Karanja told PAC that on March 16, 2015, Sidian received two telegraphic notes from Family Bank on the impending wiring of Sh40 million and another Sh23 million from Mr Kago’s account for purchase of property.

He said the money stayed in the law firm’s account for a month before the bank released it to Michael Dawood and Associates Company for purchase of land as directed by the client, having provided the sale agreement.

Mr Karanja said the bank received a similar notification from Family Bank a day later seeking to wire Sh40 million and another Sh15 million on behalf of Mr Kago and Goodluck 2011 Enterprises, a company owned by Ms Kabura, for the purchase of a house.

This money was later directed to investments at the Old Mutual Money Market Fund held at the Kenya Commercial Bank, Bank of Africa and Faulu Bank.

Mr Karanja said Mr Kago and Goodluck 2011 changed their mind on buying a house and directed the money to other uses.

“When we asked for agreements for purchase of the house as part of our due diligence, we were advised that the transaction had fallen through and that there were alternative investments.

“We transferred Sh18 million to an Old Mutual Money Market Fund account at KCB on May 28. We then transferred another Sh10 million to the Old Mutual Money Market Fund held at Faulu Bank account on June 3, 2015,” he told the committee chaired by Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.

Mr Karanja said another Sh20 million was transferred to Bank of Africa. Ms Daisy Ajima, the Sidian Bank company secretary, said the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has since frozen the Ogola and Advocates account while the Kenya Revenue Authority was probing the account over tax payment.

Mr Karanja said the bank could not identify the names of John Kago and Goodluck Enterprises because they were banking through Ogolla and Company Advocates.