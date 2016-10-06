Nadja, the tiger mom

Magazines

Nadja Bellan White

You are American?

Yes. My family is from Jamaica and Haiti. I grew up in a Caribbean neighbourhood. A little bit like ‘‘Modern Family.’’ Father spoke patois French, mother spoke patois English. I’ve always had interest in communications. I went to school on scholarship. You know, typical African-Caribbean parents.

They raise you with the book in front of you and they say, “Your only choice is to do well.” So it was not really an option to not do well. Failure was not spoken.

There was understanding that given the life that we left behind, you have no choice but to make them proud. So I’m one of four, the first one to go to college and I have been blessed because I got a scholarship to boarding school in New Hampshire, then I went to West Virginia. I studied foreign affairs focusing on Africa and the Middle East and then worked managing real estate portfolios.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

First time in Africa? Yeah, to live? Yeah.

So you have Jamaican blood, did you feel any sense of kinship with Africa when you landed here?

Have you been to Kingston, Jamaica?

No, but I’m curious.

So here’s the weird thing about Kenya. Kenya is a lot like Jamaica. My mom has come here three or four times and she says, “Nadja, this is just like home.” I said, “I know.” She said “Minus the water.” I said, “When you go to the coast it’ll feel more like home.” Jamaicans and Kenyans are far more similar than you realise. It was a far easier adjustment for me culturally.

What is very Jamaican about you?

My temper and probably my approach to things. My work ethic is pretty incredible. It’s unlike anything anyone’s ever seen.

What does it take to run an organisation like Ogilvy?

Patience. What I realised when I first came here—and it’s sad to say— a lot of people I met wouldn’t even look me in the eye, that they don’t have the confidence to do things. My job is to make everyone better.

I say, “Your job is not be an order taker, your job is to be a marketing person. Never ever let anyone think that you are simply there to be seen and not heard.” So, culturally it’s been a bit of a transition. And people say to me, “That’s not the way things are in Kenya. You’re an American coming in with those American ways.” No, I think if we talk to young Kenyans today and young Africans across the footprint that I manage, certainly, they have a very different perspective of their role.

What do you struggle with as a professional?

Time. I never have enough time for everything. These last two weeks has been a bit of a tough stretch because I was travelling across the continent, man! It’s not easy. I had to go to Ghana, then Johannesburg, then Libreville in Gabon but there were no flights.

So I had to leave Johannesburg, then fly to Addis Ababa then to Libreville and then I realised that I have to go back to Johannesburg so I flew to Johannesburg again then came back to Kenya. I spend a lot of my time in planes. It’s very difficult. You should see my passport.

When are you most insecure?

I think when my team is called out on something that I know they did and I don’t have an answer for it.