Nairobi County inks Sh14b deal to redevelop high-rise estates

An aerial view of the Ngara Civil Servants Estate in Nairobi. Other council estates are also targeted by the programme for demolition and redevelopment. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

City Hall has signed two contracts for the development of high-rise residential units on two of its old council estates in the capital as part of a larger Sh54 billion redevelopment project.

South Africa-based real estate firm Jabavu Village Limited will redevelop the Jevanjee Estate at a contract sum of Sh9.1 billion while Sovereign Group Limited will put up new units on Pangani Estate at a cost of Sh5.2 billion.

Other companies awarded construction deals but are yet to ink contracts include Lordship Africa (Ngong Road estate) at a cost of Sh24.26 billion, Stanlib Kenya Ltd (Uhuru Estate) for Sh3.7 billion, Kiewa Group Ltd (Old Ngara Estate) for Sh7 billion and Directline Assurance Ltd (Suna Road Estate) at a cost of Sh3.5 billion.

NSE-listed bank KCB and its mortgage lending subsidiary S&L Ltd were also awarded a Sh9.05 billion deal to refurbish Old Ngara Estate.

Joint venture

The two are part of seven estates that will be redeveloped under a Sh54 billion joint venture model where the county provides the land while private partners provide the capital.

Some of the other council estates targeted by the programme for demolition and redevelopment include Old Ngara, New Ngara and Uhuru.