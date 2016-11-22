Politics and policy
Nairobi County inks Sh14b deal to redevelop high-rise estates
Posted Tuesday, November 22 2016 at 13:40
In Summary
- The two estates are part of seven that will be redeveloped under a Sh54 billion joint venture model where the county provides the land while private partners provide the capital.
- The two firms - Jabavu Village Limited and Sovereign Group Limited - have inked housing deals with Nairobi County worth a total of Sh14.3 billion.
City Hall has signed two contracts for the development of high-rise residential units on two of its old council estates in the capital as part of a larger Sh54 billion redevelopment project.
South Africa-based real estate firm Jabavu Village Limited will redevelop the Jevanjee Estate at a contract sum of Sh9.1 billion while Sovereign Group Limited will put up new units on Pangani Estate at a cost of Sh5.2 billion.
Other companies awarded construction deals but are yet to ink contracts include Lordship Africa (Ngong Road estate) at a cost of Sh24.26 billion, Stanlib Kenya Ltd (Uhuru Estate) for Sh3.7 billion, Kiewa Group Ltd (Old Ngara Estate) for Sh7 billion and Directline Assurance Ltd (Suna Road Estate) at a cost of Sh3.5 billion.
NSE-listed bank KCB and its mortgage lending subsidiary S&L Ltd were also awarded a Sh9.05 billion deal to refurbish Old Ngara Estate.
Joint venture
The two are part of seven estates that will be redeveloped under a Sh54 billion joint venture model where the county provides the land while private partners provide the capital.
Some of the other council estates targeted by the programme for demolition and redevelopment include Old Ngara, New Ngara and Uhuru.
The project is expected to ease Nairobi's hosing problems, with governor Evans Kidero saying they expect the houses to cost about half of the current commercial prices.