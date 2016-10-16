Nairobi coffee auction cuts sittings as supply drops

Money Markets

Coffee ready for sampling at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Low supply from millers has hit the weekly coffee auction, forcing the exchange to cut sittings from four to two every month.

Head of Coffee Directorate Greenville Melly says the short-term crop from eastern Kenya did not perform as well as expected due to bad weather.

This has cut volumes that millers are bringing to the auction, meaning there is not enough quantity of clean (processed) coffee to sustain the trade at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE), says Mr Mely.

“We have had to reduce the auction to two times in a week so that we can accumulate enough stocks to warrant an auction,” said Mr Melly. The situation is set to continue up to December when the main crop from central Kenya is expected in the market.

“We intend to resume normal trading in December when farmers bring to the market a new crop. Currently they are processing it and we expect that it will be ready starting December,” he said.

The shortage at the auction has seen the prices surge to Sh20,000 per 50 kilogramme bag in the last auction, compared with Sh19,000 that the produce was retailing at in the previous exercise.

Coffee production declined by 16 per cent to 41,000 tonnes in 2015 compared to 49,500 tonnes in 2014 according to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

The current unseasonable weather where a cold spell has persisted for months could make matters worse not only for coffee but also the tea sector where supply is suffering even as the peak season starts.

Coffee production in Kenya has dropped from 130,000 tonnes in the mid-1980s to the current 50,000 tonnes due to change in land use—mainly to real estate—and past mismanagement of the co-operatives sector.

The fall has resulted in lower employment and income especially to small-scale farmers.

Recently, a government task force chaired by Joseph Kieyah came up with a raft of recommendations that included injecting billions into the sector and upfront payment for deliveries to revive the sector.