Nairobi comedy and drama lovers spoilt for choice

‘‘Who’s your Daddy’’ cast with director Martin Kigondu (left). PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

Running from Friday through next weekend, Nairobi theatre audiences will have chances to see no less than five new stage productions.

There’s Smile Orange, which opened last night at Phoenix Players and runs for another two weeks, Living Memories of Kenyan Sheroes presented by Nyef Nyef Storytellers tonight only at Goethe Institute, Who’s Your Daddy? also opening tonight through Saturday at Kenya National Theatre’s Ukumbi Ndogo and Blanche and Stella dramatised for one night only tomorrow in Westlands.

Then from next Wednesday, Heartstrings Kenya opens in Grass is Greener at Alliance Francaise through the weekend.

Apart from Smile Orange, which is being produced independently by Maggie Karanja, all the rest are original works with only Blanche and Stella adapted from the Tennessee Williams’ play, Streetcar Named Desire.

Otherwise, the rest are inspired and scripted by local thespians, a trend we have been advocating for quite some time.

Tonight, Nyef Nyef Storytellers will dramatise extraordinary stories of Living Memories of Kenyan women heroes or ‘sheroes’. Founded by Muthoni Garland, Nyef Nyef also includes storytellers Checkmate Mido, Ciru Ngethe and Agnes Wangithi.

Also opening tonight is Martin Kigondu’s Who’s Your Daddy which features Joe Kinyua, Maryann Nungu, Lynne Murrey and Wanjiku Mwawuganga, all performing monologues based on the theme of daddies.

Then from next Wednesday, Heartstrings opens in their latest collectively-devised comedy, Grass is greener which will run at Alliance Francaise through next weekend.

Heartstrings has this extraordinary knack for crafting stories that tickle Kenyans’ funny bones even as they scratch their brains, pointing to flaws in our society and inviting their audiences to take responsibility for rectifying pressing social problems in the system.

Clearly, that is what many of them did last Tuesday when the Louis Leakey auditorium, full of Kenyan ‘creatives’, stood up to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and insisted its draconian bill being pushed by KFCB chief executive Ezekiel Mutua be scrapped altogether and without ado.

Refusing to even entertain discussions about the so-called Film, Stage Plays and Publications Bill, local creatives — including bloggers, actors, publishers, musicians, writers and filmmakers — said KFCB had not only ‘overstepped’ its mandate by producing a Bill that sought to regulate the conduct and character of all Kenyan creatives, leave alone the filmmakers.

Artists also pointed out that the Bill in its entirety is unconstitutional since it ignores Article 33 which guarantees Kenya citizens’ right to freedom of expression.

To his credit, Mutua claimed he welcomed public discussion which the creatives said seemed to contradict the spirit of the Bill.

Several recalled the darkened days in the 1980s and 1990s during the Moi era when plays were frequently banned and censorship was the order of the day.