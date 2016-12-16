Nairobi hosts a third of the fast-growing middle class

Money Markets

Middle class apartments. The private sector provides 80 per cent of the group. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Kenya’s middle class mainly lives in large cities with Nairobi taking the lion’s share of the population at 30.5 per cent, a new study shows.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The study of the income class by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Kenya says Mombasa is second at 11.1 per cent and Kisumu third at 3.1 per cent.

Other towns hosting the class include Nakuru (2.8 per cent), Eldoret (1.9 per cent) and Thika (1.8 per cent).

Urbanisation and the presence of service industries such as finance, insurance, construction and education have led to the concentration of the middle class in large towns, says the study.

“The middle class constituted of those earning between Sh76,392 to Sh102,429 in 2015 or Sh49,656 to Sh67,380 in 2009,” said IEA chief executive Kwame Owino during the launch.

The middle class, according to the study, is primarily drawn from the formal sector comprising 272,569 employees as at 2015. Out of these, 63 per cent are male while 37 per cent are female revealing gender disparity in the class.

Some 74,337 employees who earn above Sh102,429 are classified as above the middle class. The report shows that the class is highly concentrated within service-based industries.

These sectors are financial and insurance at 28 per cent, supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning sectors at 24 per cent and global organisations such as UN agencies at 15 per cent.

Others are education at 10 per cent, manufacturing 11 per cent, wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles 13 per cent and construction 12 per cent.

Accommodation and food service activities comprise 14 per cent, information and communication 12 per cent and real estate activities 10 per cent.

There is, however, low concentration of the middle class in agriculture, water supply and sewerage industries at three per cent each.

The study used data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) to arrive at its findings.

There has been an increase in employment in formal and informal employment with the jobs standing at 10.9 million in 2009 and rising by 42 per cent in 2015.