Nairobi hosts airports modernisation talks

Nairobi is hosting a major international aviation conference from today, bringing together key industry players.

Modern Airports Africa conference, supported by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and other international players, will discuss the challenges facing the industry on the continent.

The convention, which is organised by International Quality and Productivity Centre (IQPC), will also discuss airport modernisation, policy, investment, risk assessment, co-operation and air traffic management.

The importance of commercial drones in the country will also be discussed as stakeholders increasingly resort to these unmanned aerial vehicles in Kenya.

Kenya wants to commercialise drones and the relevant laws are in place awaiting approval by the National Security Advisory Committee.

Gilbert Kibe, director-general of the KCAA, said the workshop comes at the right time when the country is implementing major reforms in its aviation sector.

Cargo airlines

Kenya has in the recent past become a favourite destination for major logistics conferences. Late last year, Nairobi hosted a flower logistics conference, a meeting that brought together a number of cargo airlines.