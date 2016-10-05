Nairobi leads the pack in Youth Fund loans at Sh2.3bn

Politics and policy

Youth in Nairobi County are the greatest beneficiaries of Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) according to a report showing they have received Sh2.3 billion in loan products.

In a status report by the fund submitted to the government and dated September 30, chairman Ronald Osumba said the youth in Nairobi have received the money since its inception 10 years ago.

To date Sh11.9 billion has been lent out to 886, 313 people countrywide in various loan products.

Kiambu is a distant second, having received Sh894 million followed by Nakuru (Sh746 million), Meru (Sh690 million), Nyandarua (Sh491 million), Uasin Gishu (Sh452 million), Murang’a (Sh427 million) and Mombasa (Sh410 million).

Youth in Samburu received the least amount at Sh11 million, followed by those in Mandera (Sh17 million), Tana River (Sh22 million), Marsabit (Sh23 million) Lamu (Sh24 million) and Wajir Sh27 million).

The report adds that a total of Sh1.7 billion in loans has been extended to 33,714 youth groups in Nairobi while 349 groups that won government tenders have benefited from Sh205 million in trade financing.

Mr Osumba said disbursement will be reviewed. “There is a need to tailor allocations of the loan given to the youth to specific and profitable ends,” said the chairman in the report, adding the board can do better be cause “we...owe them the best that the world can give.”