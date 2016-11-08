http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3445434/medRes/1483802/-/qm99d/-/pol-traders_img-0811.gif
Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

Traders on Nairobi’s Moi Avenue sue county over eviction threat

Share Bookmark Print Rating
Traders display their wares for sale on Moi Avenue, Nairobi, on September 19, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Traders display their wares for sale on Moi Avenue, Nairobi, on September 19, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP. 

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Posted  Tuesday, November 8   2016 at  14:42

In Summary

  • They claim they face an illegal eviction yet they are true legal bona fide allottees of the reserved parking spot known as Zone 7 on Moi Avenue
  • They say that they have paid requisite fees and have complied with terms and conditions of issuance of permits.
  • The traders allege that it would be malicious to evict them and that the move would also infringe on their right to economic activities if their trade fair permits are cancelled.

Traders who sell their goods at exhibition tents on Nairobi’s Moi Avenue have gone to court to protest their impending eviction from their trading zones in the central business district.

SHARE THIS STORY

Through the Nairobi County Exhibition and Business Community Empowerment Organisation, they have sued the city county’s head of trade, industrialisation and tourism.

They say they face an illegal eviction yet they are true legal allottees of the reserved parking spot known as Zone 7 on Moi Avenue near Gill House.

They claim that they have paid requisite fees and have complied with terms and conditions of issuance of permits.

The traders were issued with permission letters to conduct business in the said areas on May 7, 2015 and another one on January 12 that required them to make payments of Sh32,000 to be allowed to do so.

However, a faction claiming to be from the office of the sued party later on visited the zone and threatened to evict them and the traders had to flee from physical confrontation.

Trade permits cancelled

The city county office then went ahead to issue a notice on cancellation of their trade permits last month through an internal memo notice.

The traders allege that it would be malicious to evict them and that the move would also infringe on their right to economic activities if their trade fair permits are cancelled.

They also argue that it would be unfair as other traders will take their place within the CBD, yet they will be locked out without being given any explanations.

They therefore want the sued party stopped from evicting or interfering with their possessions in the said area.
NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS