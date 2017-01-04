Nairobi to host another Islamic financing conference in April

Money Markets

Nairobi is set to host the second edition of East Africa Islamic Economy Summit (EAIES) in April with focus on increased uptake of Sharia-compliant bonds or sukuk to finance projects.

One of the event’s organisers, GBS Africa, a UK-based investment consultative services provider said yesterday in countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa, Muslims are increasingly demanding Islamic financial products.

“Our part of the world is faced with severe infrastructure deficit, with government budgets under pressure due to low commodity prices and changing geopolitics from the region’s traditional development and investment partners in Europe and America,” said GBS Africa governance and corporate relations consultant Agnes Gitau.

“Sharia compliant bonds or sukuk must be an alternative to finance East Africa’s projects but their issuance are hindered by technical and legal hurdles, limited knowledge by end users and policymakers making this summit an important platform to hear from experts in Islamic finance instruments.”

The summit will be held on April 10-11, drawing participants from governments, international experts on Islamic finance and economy, banking sector and regulatory authorities.

According to GBS Africa, the ambitious regional infrastructure projects that East Africa has embarked on would need to look at alternative financial sources.

GBS Africa noted the Islamic financial services industry in Africa is currently dominated by banking and sukuk agreements, but growth potential remains in the asset management and Takaful sectors.

Takaful, is a co-operative system of reimbursement or repayment in case of loss, organised as an Islamic or Sharia compliant alternative to conventional insurance.