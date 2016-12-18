Nakumatt opens third Rwanda outlet in EAC expansion plan

Magazines

The new Nakumatt Supermarket store in Rwanda. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nakumatt Supermarket has opened another branch in Rwanda as the retail chain moves to expand its regional presence in East Africa.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The new Nakumatt Kagugu Supermarket brings to three the number of outlets that the retailer has in Rwanda and 64th in the region.

Speaking at the launch of the new branch, Nakumatt Holdings managing director Atul Shah said the firm was committed to further deepen the value of formal retail trade in the regional.

Mr Shah said the expansion of the supermarket would boost regional retail trade through stocking of commodities sourced from different East African countries, which would also play a key role in fostering regional integration.

From Rwanda to Kenya, said Mr Shah, Nakumatt is considering importation of popular products in the region such as Arabica coffee, macadamia oil and the Akabanga hot chili sauce, Sabana chili sauce and Nyungwe honey.

Mr Shah said these unique Rwandan products would be stocked in Nakumatt branches in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. He added that the supermarket chain would also stock distinctive products from other East African countries at its the outlets.

“For us at Nakumatt, we are restructuring the business to continue playing a pivotal role in the regional retail space by providing a market platform across the region for local produce,” said Mr Shah.

Nakumatt opened its first supermarket — Nakumatt UTC — in Rwanda in 2008 followed by Nakumatt KTC in 2011 and has continued to enjoy steady growth in the country.

With the opening of its 64th branch in the Rwandan capital Kigali, Nakumatt now has 47 branches in Kenya, three in Rwanda, five in Tanzania and nine in Uganda.

Rwanda is one of the fastest growing economies in the region and it has been attracting foreign companies due to its ease of doing business.

The East African state is placed at position 56th out of 190 countries in the latest Ease of Doing Business rankings.

The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda reported an economic growth of 7.3 per cent in the first quarter before slowing down to 5.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2016.