Nandi seeks compensation for colonial displacement and Koitalel Samoei killing

The Nandi community is set to sue the British government over the killing of their spiritual leader Koitalel Samoei and displacement from their ancestral land.

The county government said it will hire legal experts to file the suit at the African Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the brutal killing of Koitalel Samoei over 110 years ago for resisting colonial rule.

“What we want is justice and compensation from the British government for killing our leader and forceful displacement from our ancestral land to pave way for tea plantations,” said Nandi leaders led by governor Cleophas Lagat.

Colonel Randle Meinertzhagen shot dead Koitalel at Ketbarak, near Nandi Hills, in October, 1905 after she led a seven-year rebellion against British colonists.

The leaders yesterday vowed not to relent until the British government compensates for atrocities committed.

“We have satisfactory evidence including names of British soldiers who killed our spiritual leader and looting of property including animals and grabbing of land among other atrocities that subjected the community to suffering and poverty,” said Dr Lagat.

Nandi Senator Stephen Sang, Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and County Assembly Speaker Edwin Cheluget are behind filing of the suit against Britain.

“The county will collaborate with the national government,” said Dr Lagat.

The colonialist took away Koitalel’s head, traditional regalia among other items, all of which the community is demanding be returned to them.

Some of items were recovered in 2006 by Egyptologist Dr Kipkoech arap Sambu and Kipnyango Arap Seroney with co-operation of Col Richard Meinertzhagen, son of Randle.

They include Koitalel’s royal batons, now kept inside a transparent glass in a building serving as a museum.

The building is built next to two huge Mugumo (fig tree) where it is believed the legendry leader was buried.

The move to sue comes as details emerge that Nandi Laibon Council of Elders were allegedly barred from presenting traditional leadership instruments to President Uhuru Kenyatta when he toured the county two weeks ago.

The elders claimed the ceremony was cut from the president’s itenery after it was realised that some top leaders in the Jubilee administration would not be among the beneficiaries.