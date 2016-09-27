Nema spells out garbage collection guidelines for counties

Politics and policy

Nema director-general Geoffrey Wahungu. PHOTO/FILE

The regulator has prepared a scorecard to guide ranking of counties on solid waste management as it moves to promote self-regulation.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) said it has also set parameters for evaluating counties annually as heaps of garbage pile up in different towns across the country.

“This week marks the official launch of the counties’ scorecard on solid waste management,” said director-general Geoffrey Wahungu in a statement last week.

“Counties should ensure that their waste collection areas are zoned, among other stipulated parameters, failure to which they shall attract penalties under the Environmental Management and Coordination Act.”

The self-regulation drive seeks to ensure timely and regular collection of all solid wastes either through door-to-door collection or from centralised points in the counties.

The devolved units are also expected to ensure that all collected garbage is transported using Nema-licensed vehicles to the designated disposal sites.

The Japan International Corporation Agency has been supporting initiative to fix the solid waste management problem in counties, especially in Nairobi.