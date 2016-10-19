Forge better alliances with State organs, Uhuru tells new CJ

Politics and policy

Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga during his swearing in at State House Nairobi on October 19, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY

Chief Justice David Maraga was sworn in Wednesday morning at State House, Nairobi, with President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to forge better relations with the other arms of government.

President Kenyatta said good relations between the Judiciary, Executive and Legislature was important for a prosperous nation.

“Chief Justice, the best way to go about this is to tell each other the truth. Because if we do not tell each other the truth, we are lying to each other,” said Mr Kenyatta.

The Head of State said Mr Maraga’s first task should be to clear the over 20,000 cases that have left people in remand, saying justice delayed was justice denied.

Court injunctions

Mr Kenyatta also lamented that court injunctions were slowing the wheels of justice.

“Now the biggest thing in courts is injunction. Stop this, stop that. Now, when people don’t get a contract they run to courts to get an injunction and stop works. I wish you (Judiciary) would be fast in the dispensation of justice,” said President Kenyatta.

He said that while he did not oppose injunctions, he noted that they should not be used as an avenue to slow down the movement of Kenya's economy.

Mr Kenyatta also made reference to over 600 corruption cases still in courts that he said should be cleared.

“Bwana Chief Justice, why don’t you just concluded these cases and Kenyans will be happy,” said the president.

Mr Kenyatta said he was looking forward to a full Supreme Court Bench in order to fast-track the wheels of justice.

Mr Maraga on his part said that he was committed to the fight against graft.