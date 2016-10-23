New KAA boss starts work in Nov

Politics and policy

Johnny Andersen, the new Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) managing director, is scheduled to start work next month, four months after he was appointed by Transport secretary James Macharia.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said Sunday that Mr Andersen would take up the position in mid-November, dispelling any uncertainties about the July 16th appointment.

“Mr Andersen had asked for a six-month period to wind down his other engagements, but in the end an amicable agreement was reached. A timing that both the board and the ministry responsible are happy with,” Mr Esipisu said during a Press briefing at State House, Nairobi.