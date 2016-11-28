New cash formula cuts poor counties’ allocation

Politics and policy

A proposed formula for sharing of revenue among the 47 counties has cut the allocation to poor counties and rewarded rich ones like Nairobi and Mombasa with more cash.

The formula was developed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) but was later revised by Senate before Parliament approved the new method for the next three fiscal years beginning June 2017.

The new formula relies less on poverty levels and internal revenue collection in the sharing of billions of shillings from Treasury among Kenya’s 47 governors.

“As commissioners, we came up with the best revenue sharing formula. We took Senators on several retreats to Naivasha and Mombasa but we still could not convince them to embrace our formula without revision,” CRA chairman Micah Cheserem said in an earlier presentation.

The approved formula slashes allocation to poor counties, among them Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir and Samburu as the Treasury raises funds available to counties by 6.72 per cent.

The changes have rewarded resource-rich counties like Nairobi, Kiambu and Mombasa.

Currently, counties share revenue based on five parameters, namely population (45 per cent), equal share (25 per cent), poverty (20 per cent), land area (eight per cent) and fiscal responsibility (two per cent).

The proposed formula will see the weight of poverty in determining the revenue share drop to 18 per cent and development parameter of one per cent introduced.

Mandera received Sh9.663 billion in the current financial year, but will now receive Sh1.377 billion less.

Turkana, labelled one of Kenya’s poorest counties will receive Sh1.256 billion less in the year starting July 2017, compared to the Sh11.3 billion it received in the current year.

Wajir, which received Sh7.8 billion in the current fiscal year, will have its allocation reduced by Sh625 million while Garissa’s allocation will be Sh424.5 million less of the Sh6.227 billion it received for the year to June.

Other losers are Kisii County which will get Sh205 million less than the Sh7.654 billion it bagged in 2016/17, Samburu is set to receive Sh63.8 million below its current Sh3.832 billion allocation while Embu will gets Sh43 million below its Sh4.141 billion.

The formula is also set to chop off Sh36.9 million from Busia’s current allocation of Sh5.87 billion and Sh15.6 million from Nandi’s Sh5.13 billion.