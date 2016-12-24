Politics and policy
New road to link Kenya and Tanzania
Posted Friday, December 23 2016 at 19:05
In Summary
- It is one of the Jubilee government flagship projects and cost Sh8.4 billion.
- Construction on the 98.4km road started in May 2014.
The Voi-Taveta road, connecting Kenya and Tanzania, has been completed ahead of schedule and is due for handing over in January.
It is one of the Jubilee government flagship projects and cost Sh8.4 billion. Ninety one 91 per cent of the funding was a loan from the African Development Fund and nine per cent was from the government.
Construction on the 98.4km road started in May 2014.
It was due for completion next May, according to the Kenya National Highways Authority.
The road is a vital connection between the two countries and its completion signifies a major step in cross-border trade.
It is expected to open up the Mt Kilimanjaro agriculturally rich zone and Taveta which is a major source of bananas, vegetables and fruits that are sold at Mombasa’s Kongowea open air market.
“The Arusha-Holili/Taveta-Voi roads cover 90km from Voi to Taveta and nine additional kilometers within Taveta town,” said the roads authority.