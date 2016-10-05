Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

Nigeria lists two presidential jets for sale

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari will make his maiden visit to Kenya on Thursday. PHOTO | AFP

By MOHAMMED MOMOH, AFRICAREVIEW Correspondent

Posted  Wednesday, October 5   2016 at  12:15

In Summary

  • President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of his campaign promise, pledged to sell off most of the planes on the fleet to save costs.

Nigeria has listed two jets in the presidential fleet for immediate sale.

The sale of Falcon 7x and Hawker 4000 was advertised in Thisday newspapers on Tuesday.

The adverts indicated the performance and specifications of the jets, which showed that they were still in good condition.

Interested buyers are to inspect the Falcon at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Airport Abuja, while the Hawker 4000 would be inspected at Cessna Zurich Citation Service Centre, Zurich, Switzerland.

With the impending sale, the number of planes on the presidential fleet will be reduced to nine.

President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of his campaign promise, pledged to sell off most of the planes on the fleet to save costs.

Criticism has been mounting on the president for reneging on his promise to dispose some of the aircraft in the fleet.
