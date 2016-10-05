Nigeria lists two presidential jets for sale

Politics and policy

Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari. Nigeria has listed two jets in the presidential fleet for immediate sale. PHOTO | AFP

Nigeria has listed two jets in the presidential fleet for immediate sale.

The sale of Falcon 7x and Hawker 4000 was advertised in Thisday newspapers on Tuesday.

The adverts indicated the performance and specifications of the jets, which showed that they were still in good condition.

Interested buyers are to inspect the Falcon at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Airport Abuja, while the Hawker 4000 would be inspected at Cessna Zurich Citation Service Centre, Zurich, Switzerland.

With the impending sale, the number of planes on the presidential fleet will be reduced to nine.

President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of his campaign promise, pledged to sell off most of the planes on the fleet to save costs.