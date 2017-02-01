Njoroge says CBK forex reserves enough to defend the shilling

Money Markets

This year, the shilling has weakened by 1.4 per cent to the dollar, exchanging Monday at 103.95/104.05 in commercial banks. PHOTO | FILE

The Central Bank Kenya has enough ammunition to defend the shilling against volatility, governor Patrick Njoroge has said.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Dr Njoroge said on Tuesday the shilling’s depreciation seen in early January against the US dollar was mainly attributable to the global strengthening of the greenback against other currencies following the election of Donald Trump as US President.

He also partly blamed the weakening of the shilling-- which has dropped to a 15-month low against the dollar-- to speculative trading “by a section of currency dealers.”

CBK said foreign exchange reserves, which currently stand at $6.94 billion (about Sh715 billion), and a $1.5 billion (about Sh155 billion) standby facility from the International Monetary Fund are sufficient cover against short term shocks, explaining why the monetary regulator decided against hiking interest rates to dampen the depreciation.

CBK’s Monetary Policy Committee held the benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 10 per cent, sparing borrowers from an increase in their cost of loans.

Banks are by law supposed to lend at no more than four percentage points above the CBR. He said “a few bad apples” among currency dealers had taken advantage of a thin trading market to speculate on the currency in the first two weeks of the year; when it is easier to influence the market if there are fewer volumes trading on a particular day.

“In the first weeks of January, the fundamentals of the currency were clear, indicating stability as shown by the closing of the current account. No data suggested large movement of the rate,” said Dr Njoroge.

This year, the shilling has weakened by 1.4 per cent to the dollar, exchanging Monday at 103.95/104.05 in commercial banks and quoted at 103.95 on the CBK indicative rate.

“At the start of January, we usually have very thin trading, in the order of $10 million to $20 million per day as compared to the usual $70 million to $100 million range on normal days. You do have occasional indiscipline among dealers, where there are some who want to capitalise on a thin market,” he said.

Last month, CBK was reported as having called up currency traders asking them not to make comments on the shilling that could fuel the depreciation.

Economists say that the CBK was always unlikely to resort to a rate hike in order to support the currency, especially in the absence of core (non-food-non-fuel) inflationary pressures.

Instead, the regulator is expected to keep on countering volatility through open market operations such as liquidity mop-up or injection, and sale or purchase of dollars where necessary.