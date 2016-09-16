No reprieve on loans pricing for 300,000 micro banks clients

Money Markets

Microfinance banks, preferred mainly by women and small and medium sized enterprises that cannot access credit from banks due to lack of collateral, have retained interest rates averaging above 20 per cent on grounds that they are governed by the Microfinance Act —that was not amended.

“That affected banks or MFBs cannot apply that (capped) rate,” said the chief executive of the Association of Microfinance Institutions, Benjamin Nkungi.

“We are in consultations because we don’t want to be caught off guard like the banks and we will be acting before any law is passed,” added the association’s head.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows the 12 licensed MFB’s had 342,000 loan accounts as at last December, which had received Sh45.7 billion in credit.

Mr Nkungi said lending at 14.5 per cent did not make commercial sense to the micro-lenders given that they have to borrow from commercial banks so as to lend customers.

Customer savings for MFBs was Sh40.5 billion through 932,000 accounts and the micro-lenders had borrowed Sh13.2 billion to supplement the deposit deficit.

Lowering interest rates

Kenya Women Finance Trust (KWFT) is the biggest microfinance bank in the country with 258,000 loan accounts. KWFT lends largely to women in rural areas.

Faulu Kenya is ranked second with 51,000 loan accounts followed by Rafiki which has 11,000.

Some of the microfinance banks are said to be lowering interest rates for good clients who are likely to be head hunted by banks though.

Borrowers are expected to look out for banks that will be willing to buy them out of their expensive loan contracts with the microfinance banks.

With the price of loans capped, banks are expected to turn to growing volumes to recoup lost revenue.

Moving from the micro lenders may however prove difficult given that loans are often issued to groups, which are also used to mobilise deposits.

Equity Bank disclosed it had Sh100 billion to lend in new customers.

Industry data shows MFBs control one per cent of deposits, two per cent of loans and three per cent of interest income underlining their reliance on borrowings for lending and the high interest rates they charge.