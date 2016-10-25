No trace of Sh1.6bn shares former NSSF managers bought

Politics and policy

Former senior National Social Security Fund (NSSF) managers spent more than Sh1 billion on purchase of non-existent shares from the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), the anti-graft agency has told an anti-corruption court.

The deputy director of public prosecutions Mungai Warui on Tuesday told Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi that the NSSF lost Sh1.6 billion in the scheme that also involved senior officials at the Discount Securities Ltd (DSL), the stockbrokerage firm that was supposed to purchase the shares on behalf of NSSF.

EACC deputy director for forensic investigations John Lolkoloi, who investigated the case, testified in court that investigators inquired from the NSE and established that there were instances where the transaction numbers were duplicated, implying fraud.

“Our finding was that there were several instances where DSL received millions of shillings for shares that were not purchased,” said Mr Lolkoloi.

Investigations also revealed that there were instances where payments were made for shares that were not purchased at the time of receiving the payments.

The accused include Francis Moturi Zuriels (former NSSF investment manager), James Akoya (former NSSF General Manager-finance and Investments), Isaac Nyakundi Nyamongo (former investments manager DSL), and Mary Ndirangu (former internal audit manager, NSSF). Others named by the prosecution are DSL and Orchard Estates Ltd.

It is alleged that the accused former NSSF and DSL employees conspired to defraud NSSF the money between May 2006 and October 2008.

The accused are, however, facing various separate counts under the Anti-Corruption and Economics Crimes Act.

The anti-graft body investigated the alleged fraud from payment vouchers in respect of all payments made by NSSF to DSL and realised that a total of Sh1,601,576,461.65 may have been misappropriated.

“In the transactions, DSL would either purchase extremely less quantities of shares for which they received payments or did not make any purchase at all,” Mr Lolkoloi.

Other documents analysed by the ethics team include purchase instructions by NSSF for DSL to buy specific number of shares, and letters from DSL confirming purchase of specific quantities and asking for payments.

The EACC also analysed DSL purchase contracts quoting NSE numbers for shares bought.