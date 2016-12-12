Nurses strike continues after top union officials reject deal

Politics and policy

Kenya National Union of Nurses general secretary Seth Panyako. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The top organ of the nurses union has rejected a return-to-work formula signed between the government and a section of the union’s leadership on Sunday, setting up health facilities for another week of uncertainty.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) general secretary Seth Panyako said the nurses’ national strike was still on “as only I can call it off”.

Mr Panyako said the return-to-work formula reached on Sunday did not have a date and expressed fears that the nurses might have been given a raw deal.

“The KNUN national governing council has resolved unanimously that the nurses strike has not been called off and is still on until our demands are resolved by both levels of government,” he said. “The purported return-to-work formula did not even have a date, so when they tell you January you do not know if it is January 2080 or 2030… it must have a date.”

On Sunday evening, the Health ministry announced that they had reached a deal with the nurses to have them report back to work on Monday.

This was after the KNUN chairperson John Billy and deputy secretary-general Maurice Opetu reportedly struck a deal with the government.

The nurses, however, steered clear of public hospitals awaiting official communication from the general-secretary on whether to go back to work or not.

The conflicting statement by the union officials fuelled fears that patients could be headed for another week of agony.

Mr Panyako said the strike shall be suspended only after the recognition agreement by the 47 county governments has been signed and that all court cases filed by the council of governors against KNUN officials withdrawn in totality before any engagement with government can commence.

He also said the amount, which has been given to the nurses as allowance should be revised to Sh20,000, a flat rate to all nurses every month and not as portrayed in the earlier signed document.

“They think that nurses do not know the meaning of quantum so that in July they say they paid us in quantum damages, we have not been damaged by government, we want them to pay us that allowance monthly forever so long as nursing exists in Kenya,” said Mr Panyako.

He added that the Sh20,000 must be paid in one instalment in January and not in phases. The union also demanded that only an authorised representative of the Public Service Commission, which is the PS and not the Cabinet Secretary should sign the agreement on behalf of government.