Nzoia Sugar MD due in court over corruption claims

Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director is expected in court Friday after being grilled by the anti-graft agency over alleged embezzlement of funds.

Mr Godfrey Wanyonyi was driven into the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) offices at 10 o’clock on Thursday for questioning before being transferred to the Bungoma Police Station for further interrogation.

He will appear before court alongside six other senior managers from the company’s finance department regarding the loss of tens of millions from the milling plant, according to EACC spokesperson Yassin Aila.

The charges, he said, will range from abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgeries and violation of public finance laws and regulations.

Mr Wanyonyi appeared shaken when he stepped out of the commission's offices and headed straight to a waiting saloon car that was parked some metres from the entrance.

He, however, declined to reveal the reasons for his arrest, only saying that the commission were yet to furnish him with the details.

“I came but they have told me nothing. Once I go there (Bungoma), I will know what I have been charged with,” the managing director said, as journalists tried to push him to reveal more details.

The company has been on the recovery path as it positioned itself as the best compared to neighbouring rival millers -- Mumias Sugar Company, West Kenya, Butali and Kibos sugar factories.

It will be a great blow particularly to farmers who have been banking on the factory to improve their financial fortunes, if the senior employees are found to have colluded to misappropriate funds meant to run the company.

Farmers from sugar belt regions have been complaining of delays and poor payments that do not match their production costs, something that has made many to uproot sugarcane in favour of other crops.

Kenya is a sugar-deficit country that depends on imports to bridge an acute shortage that is now more than 200,000 metric tonnes per year.

The price of the tea sweetener has been increasing due to a serious shortage of the commodity in supermarkets, with traders cashing on the inadequate stocks to flood the market with cheap imports.