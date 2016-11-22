Occasion and age will likely influence dressing

Home

Members of the Bench and the Bar stand out as sharp dressers, partly because of the nature of their work. PHOTO | FILE

Why is it so hard for older men and young women to dress well for the office? It’s either ill-fitting, discoloured clothes or they are too tight. Yet they earn a good salary. How do I tell my team to improve on this without injuring their self-esteem?

If you live in Kenya, chances are that you will have heard of a man called Charles Njonjo. If you have not, then you might have heard of a friend of his called (retired) President Moi. They are both in their nineties, and even their worst enemies are agreed that these gentlemen (in the literal sense) have dressed well all their adult lives.

I am sure if you looked around you; there will be a number of men who will put your fears to rest!

As for women, go to the law courts. There you will find a number of members of the Bench and the Bar, mostly well dressed for the nature of work that they do.

As a practising doctor, I can confirm that most women doctors of my generation are conscious of the way they dress and have caused no concerns of the type that you now raise about those around you.

I do not know where you work. If, for example, you work as a bar tender at the Coast where temperatures are high, ill-fitting coloured clothes might be the way to go.

Well-fitting clothes might be the correct attire for a nursery school teacher who spends all day chasing around five-year olds who tend to fall in the mud all the time.

As you can see, your question is really not so much about how people dress in general but more about who dresses how, under what circumstances.

What might be a good suit for dinner may be unacceptable for safari.

Not only does one dress for different occasions, but also as the same person grows older, different styles of dressing become appropriate.

As a teenager in the sixties, we dressed in what were called hipsters. These were trousers that were tied to the body at the hips. A very wide belt enhanced the attire.

Most were also bell-bottomed, meaning they were narrow and tight fitting in the thighs and up to the knees, then flared out towards the ankles.

We also wore what were called platforms. These were elevated shoes (up to four inches) but unlike our girls, the shoes sat on a literal platform intended to make the short young men taller. This was the style and fashion.

If one of my age mates was to dress in this way today, it would be strange. So, same person, 50 years later, and the changes are obvious for all to see.