Office kitchens get tidier and inviting

Years ago, the office kitchen was not a common feature. For the few offices that had kitchens, they were hidden and most were tiny, messy and basic.

But now it is becoming an addition in modern workplaces with some companies now fitting big, well-stocked kitchens in various designs where workers can linger over lunch hour.

The designs that range from contemporary to antique make the kitchens look impeccably organised and inviting.

Samsung Electronics Kenya says more corporates and small and medium-sized businesses are buying fridges that cost as much as Sh150,000 for office kitchens.

“The trend is noticeable in Westlands, Upperhill, and Kileleshwa business nodes which are not served by adequate eateries and cafes that serve quality food at affordable prices,” says Charles Kimari, the head of Home Appliance Division at Samsung East Africa.

James Ochieng’, the general manager of Opal Kitchens says they have worked on about 15 office kitchens within the city.

“It is a trending feature for most companies with modern office spaces as it encourages a conducive atmosphere for interaction amongst colleagues during breaks and lunch hours,” he says.

Most companies add the kitchens into open office spaces as they were not designed with a kitchen space in mind.

James says it is time for architects to include kitchens in their design plans.

Opal has installed kitchens at Suraya Business Park and the Google Offices in Westlands.

The standard and ideal kitchen for an office should either a straight design or an L-shaped kitchen which do not take much floor space. James says a standard office kitchen should be about three meters long.

The current market rates for a fully-fitted kitchen starts from Sh200,000 upwards with the fitted appliances and woodwork.

Opal Kitchen charges Sh200,000 for installation, fitting a sink, granite countertop, hob, hood and microwave.

The appliances used by the company are sourced in-house from Silverline Appliances, a Turkey-based company, but a client can get their own kitchen appliances.