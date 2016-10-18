Officers probing NYS theft demanded bribes, says lawyer

Politics and policy

PHOTO | FILE

A Nairobi lawyer at the centre of the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scam Monday added a new dimension to the saga after he accused Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) officers of harassing, intimidating and soliciting for bribes during the investigations.

Patrick Onyango Ogolla told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he -- in hind sight -- regretted entering into a business relationship with John Kago and Good Luck Twenty Enterprises, a company associated with businesswoman Josephine Kabura.

“I had no reason to be suspicious of anybody because at the time we were doing this, nobody had ever heard of money being stolen from NYS, nobody knew John Kago, Ben Gethi or Ogolla and Company Advocates,” he said.

Mr Ogolla shocked the committee with claims that seven BFIU sleuths led by Corporal Jeremiah Sautet spent 30 minutes discussing how they had shot dead suspects, implicated some in fraud and demanded bribes to secure their freedom.

“I was summoned to Marshall House where the BFIU is based, put in a room and for nearly 30 minutes the officers only talked about people they had killed or shot,” he said.

“Once they had finished, they turned around and said they knew I had done nothing wrong, but that they also eat and that they don’t eat stones.”

Mr Ogolla went on to report that the officers asked him to give them something “if you want this thing to go well.”

“You must give something that seven people can eat and leave a balance for our boss -- then we will write a report that clears you,” he said, adding that the officers promised to “fix me” if I refused to play ball.

Mr Ogolla said he flatly rejected the demand for bribes while at the same time shaking with fear.

“It was one of the scariest moments of my life. I am not comfortable and I am still in shock,” he said, adding that what followed in the next one year was the freezing of his three accounts and a clients’ account.

“I told the officers that my accounts had already been frozen and the money (Sh103 million) that I transacted had gone out of my account at Sidian Bank,” he said.

Asked whether he had evidence to back his claims, Mr Ogolla said he did not have any because when one is asked for a bribe nobody puts it down in writing as evidence. He, however, said he had recorded the bribery claims in court.

Mr Ogolla said he handled three transactions, one for the purchase of property LR21/1/97 in Rosslyn Estate Nairobi worth Sh60 million for Charity Wangui Gethi, the sister of Ben Gethi – the principal suspect in the NYS scam.

The 2013 transaction went through in four weeks and that is when Mr Ogolla knew Mr Gethi.