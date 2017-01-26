Official business of Parliament ends on June 15

Politics and policy

Leader of Majority Aden Duale. PHOTO | FILE

The official business of the 11th Parliament ends on June 15 to pave the way for the August 8 General Election.

MPs on Wednesday evening approved the calendar of the National Assembly, which will see the term of the current Legislature end on August 7, 2017.

MPs have 29 weeks to transact business before the House goes on recess sine die (indefinitely) seven weeks to the polls.

MPs reconvened on Tuesday and the House will be in session for five weeks before it takes a ten-day break between March 3 and 13.

Sittings will resume on March 14 to April 6 when it will go on a long recess of four weeks to May 8.

The last part of the fifth session of the 11th Parliament will run between May 9 and June 15 when the House takes a final recess.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale said the House is expected to pass the Division of Revenue Bill by February 14 and the Budget Estimates by February 24.

The County Allocation of Revenue Bill will be passed by mid-March while the Treasury secretary Henry Rotich will read the Budget highlights and taxation measures by March 23.

“Should the Treasury desire to make public pronouncement of Budget highlights for the financial year 2017/18 in uniformity with other East African Community member States, the House may be available during the second week of June,” Mr Duale said.