Ojwang unapologetic for strict character as CJ interviews end

Supreme Court judge Prof Jackton Ojwang.

Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang is not the angry man his face portrays, the 66 year-old professor of law said when he appeared before the Judicial Service Commission yesterday in his bid to become the next Chief Justice (CJ).

However, he is a strict and time-conscious judge, he offered during the last day of the interviews that assessed 13 applicants who sought to become the next head of Judiciary.

“I am not one of those in whose judgments you will find jokes because I am very economical with time,” he told the JSC panel chaired by Prof Margaret Kobia. Prof Ojwang who has practised law for 40 years would retire at the age of 70, hardly four years after his appointment.

At one point, the candidate drew an unusual attention from the panel when the commissioners learnt that he had little knowledge of the budget and structures of the Judiciary.

“You seem not to have an idea of what is going on around an institution you seek to head. It is a sign that you lack passion for the job,” said commissioner Emily Ominde.

He said as the CJ he would be briefed on technical arrangements within the Judiciary. He would also establish a management committee comprising top judges to advise him on judicial reforms. Further, he would give priority to reviewing the issue of quorum on the number of judges required at a bench to deliver ruling on a case.

Lag for a very long time

“If matters are left to be handled by a full bench, then the cases will lag for a very long time and create a huge backlog,” he said.

Prof Ojwang was appointed as an Associate Justice to the inaugural Supreme Court on June 2011 and sat in the six-judge bench that dismissed the presidential election petition of March 30, 2013.

He was initially scheduled to before the panel on Monday but the State declared the day a public holiday.

Although 13 applicants had expressed interest for the top Judiciary position, only six made it to the initial short-list. Two of them -Paul Andrew Kongani Udoto and David Mwaure Waihiga -withdrew.

The JSC panel now has seven days to deliberate and nominate the most qualified candidate for the position.