Olorgesailie pre-historic site: The neglected world cultural attraction

Olorgesailie pre-historic site is located on the winding Magadi Road some 70 kilometres from Nairobi.

There has been a worldwide resurgence of interest, this year, in museums and the origin of mankind in general.

The first salvo was inadvertently fired early in the year by Donald Trump, the US Republican Party presidential candidate, when he threatened to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants (targeting Mexicans working in the US) if elected president.

In a comical rejoinder, the Red Indians were quoted as saying that Trump should be the first to be deported because he was an immigrant and they were the original inhabitants of North America.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) celebrated their 70th anniversary in July with an elaborate ceremony in Milan, Italy.

Created in 1946, the ICOM is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) maintaining formal relations with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and partners with entities such as World Intellectual Property Organisation, INTERPOL and the World Customs Organisation in order to carry out its mandate which includes fighting illicit traffic in cultural goods and promoting risk management and emergency preparedness to protect world cultural heritage in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

September 24th saw the grand opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture attended by President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush. The museum was the culmination of efforts began by Black Civil War Veterans in 1915, who wanted their story told.

Addressing the gathering, John W. Franklin, one of the museum’s top officials, said “We’re ashamed about a lot of it and there is a lot to be ashamed of, but we need to own it to move forward”.

Evelyn Stafford, a charter member of the new museum, was quoted as saying “It’s so important to tell our story, so people like Donald Trump can’t say ‘What have you got to lose?’ We have a lot to lose and it is all represented in this building.”

An article by Carl Zimmer published in The New York Times on September 21 suggests that a single migration from Africa populated the world as we know it today.

Quoting the scientific journal Nature, three separate teams of genetists survey DNA collected from cultures around the globe, many for the first time, and conclude that all non-Africans trace their ancestry to a single population emerging from Africa between 50,000 and 80,000 years ago.

While I may not be qualified to pass judgement on such a claim, there seems to be a growing body of thought that Africa is indeed the cradle of mankind.

The site is named after a hill marking the southern boundary of the basin. The local Maasai people call this area Kimunke. The light coming off the white volcanic ash soil can be harsh and the air temperature was hovering between 32 to 34 degrees celsius at the time of my visit.

The site is a geological formation on the floor of the eastern Rift Valley containing a group of Lower Paleolithic sites. It is often referred to as the “factory of stone tools” for it holds the largest collection in the world of Acheulean hand axes that are associated with animal butchering.