Ombudsman replaced after early retirement

Otiende Amollo has retired early as Ombudsman ahead of his six-year term due to end in November.

Commission on Administrative Justice vice chair Regina Mwatha took over effective New Year’s Day in an acting capacity pending hiring of a substantive boss.

The Ombudsman three-member commission was sworn in on November 14, 2011 for a single non-renewable term of six years, meaning they still have 11 more months in their tenure.

“I had decided I’ll leave after five years. I feel I have achieved what I expected to do,” Mr Amollo told the Business Daily in an interview.

The Ombudsman office is charged with enforcing integrity and holding public servants accountable against acts such as service failure, delay, inaction, inefficiency, ineptitude, discourtesy and unresponsiveness.

Mr Amollo refuted claims that he was eying an elective post in the forthcoming General Election. “If it was about politics, I would have waited for February to leave as per the law.”

The lawyer, who turns 46 in February, had earlier vowed to retire on November 14, 2016; but was asked to serve a one-month notice and exit at the end of the year. He holds an undergraduate and Master’s degree in law, both from the University of Nairobi.

As Ombudsman, Mr Amollo issued multiple advisory opinions, investigative reports, and administrative reviews where he took on the high and mighty.

Mr Otiende in January last year issued a notice calling for the early exit of IEBC bosses who were facing allegations of graft and incompetence.

The commission also issued an advisory opposing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s February 2015 order that the provincial administration prepares a database of all school children who are HIV positive. The presidential directive was in December quashed by the High Court.