Online platform helps prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission

Hospital births performed by skilled health workers help to minimise HIV transmission to babies during delivery. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Elise Akello, 28, discovered that she was HIV positive during her first pregnancy check-up at a public health facility in Western Kenya.

The news shocked Akello and made her stay away from the hospital throughout her pregnancy.

Yet, she was required to begin treatment immediately so as to minimise the risk of passing the infection to the unborn child.

Akello and other mothers-to-be who for one reason or another fail to access treatment services despite knowing their HIV status have been a major hurdle to preventing mother to child transmission of the disease; despite Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines.

This has been derailing Kenya’s drive to attain the World Health Organisation (WHO) goal of ‘‘zero mother-to-child infection of HIV’’ — a critical step in lessening the burden of the disease in the country.

In a bid to address this challenge, Kemri has partnered with Global Health Innovations (GHI) to roll out an e-medical platform known as HITS which enables hospitals to effectively track and offer recommended health services to pregnant women with HIV.

“This platform connects hospitals with expectant women, making it possible for health workers to make follow-ups and encourage them to adhere to treatment services and medical appointments,” said Mr Brad Gautney, president of GHI which developed the platform.

Dr Raphael Lwembe, head of the HITS implementation initiative at Kemri, told the Business Daily that 40 public hospitals scattered across the country were using the new platform.

“In these facilities we are already seeing reduction in the number of children being born with HIV and mothers defaulting on treatment,” Dr Lwembe said.

He added that the e-medical platform is enabling hospitals to address efficiency gaps in their operations which previously prevented HIV positive pregnant women from accessing treatment.

Electronic records

Pregnant women visiting the health facilities are first subjected to HIV tests as per the recommended MoH guidelines.

Demographic information and health details of those found to be positive is then keyed into the HITS platform.

The system uses the data to automatically generate electronic medical records for the women.

“With these details it becomes easy to get in touch with (expectant) mothers and monitor their health progress throughout the pregnancy,” said May Maloba, GHI country director for Kenya.