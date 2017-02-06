Online shop Kilimall eyes Valentine sales with price cuts

Magazines

Goods prices have been slashed by up to 50 per cent across all the categories. PHOTO | FILE

Online retailer Kilimall has slashed prices of various products and is offering an exclusive romantic night in efforts to boost sales during Valentine’s Day.

Goods prices have been slashed by up to 50 per cent across all the categories of electronic, fashion, home and living under the promotional banner Valentine’s Kilimall Gifts.

A fully paid romantic night and dinner for the lucky couple will be offered at Golden Tulip Hotel in Nairobi and will mark the climax of the promotion.

“All a shopper needs to do is post a photo with their better-half on our Facebook page and have friends vote for them. The one with the most votes wins,” said Kilimall Managing Director Robin Xie.

The Share Your Love themed Kilimall promotion kicked off on January 23 and will run until February 14, the day Valentine’s Day is marked. Other prizes on offer include 32-inch Skyworth TVs and gift vouchers for customers who participate by posting photo reviews on the Kilimall website.

Among gifts that are on sale at discounted rates are a wide range of smartphones, bags, jewelry, beauty and perfumes, watches, accessories and fashion for both men and women.

“This is the season of love and we want Kenyans to impress their lovers with gifts,” said Mr Xie.