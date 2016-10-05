Only 15 per cent of urban residents linked to sewers

Politics and policy

Only 15 per cent of the Kenyans living in urban and peri-urban areas are connected to the sewer system, highlighting Kenya’s public health crisis.

The Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) on Wednesday said that about three million people out of 20 million residing in areas covered by water service providers (WSPs) are connected to sewers.

The 15 per cent coverage, which is down from 19 per cent in 2010, is below the national target of 40 per cent amid lack of clear source of financing for sewerage development.

“In absolute terms, the number of sewer connections declined by 6,431 compared to the previous period,” the Water Impact Report for 2015 launched by Wasreb on Wednesday said.

“The trend has been declining from 19 per cent in 2010 due to the rapid increase in population, which is not matched by corresponding investment in sewerage.”

The regulator has gone quite on plans to introduce a sewerage levy equivalent to five per cent of water bills

Funds collected from the new levy were to be restricted to sewer works under the proposed legal regime.

Currently, water bills contain a sewer charge, but the fee has often been misapropriated by water firms.

The failure to develop sewerage means property developers are spending more to build septic tanks to hold the waste while some may be discharging it to waterways like rivers.

Discharge of untreated waste into waterways has health implications as it exposes those who use the water to various water-borne diseases like cholera.

A report released by Japanese sanitation firm LIXIL Group Corporation in August showed that every Kenyan spends an average Sh1,200 every year on ailments related to poor sanitation, translating to a total of Sh57.4 billion.