Exam reforms can help in war on corruption

Opinion and Analysis

The Kenyan Certificate of Primary Education examinations ended last week while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations begin Monday.

They both mark the culmination of a year of reforms of the systems and processes for managing those exams.

Last year, we decried the quality of our examinations and the consequences that leakage was having on their credibility, future of our children, reputation of our nation and long term development of our society.

It is heartening that the Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) has been at the forefront addressing these shortcomings. While it may be too early to celebrate, the initial signs point to a positive future.

The actions point out to the fact that the events that have dogged past exams were caused by human action. To the extent that they were left to go on for that long is an indictment of our society and those who have had responsibility to manage the education sector.

They are also evidence of the rot in our systems. These events should be seen against the ongoing discussions on corruption scandals in government.

If we can stem examination leakages with concerted action, it shows that what we continue to lack in the fight against corruption is resolve.

Or the impact of graft has not been painted as directly as the examination scandal had reached by the time the 2015 candidates sat for their papers.

Secondly, the events demonstrate that the oft-quoted cartels operate with official support. We may not want to speak about it but it is self-evident.

This explains why with the changes at the Kenya National Examinations Council, the involvement of head teachers and CS for Education, the cartels could all of a sudden not be able to have a free reign as they did last year.

Having succeeded in arresting the slide to ignominy that we had started staring at, we need to build on this gains. We have to focus on sustaining the reforms and make credibility the hallmark of our education system.

This requires robust learning of lessons amongst education stakeholders, re-introducing the virtue of honesty and hard work and firmly punishing any attempts to cheat in future exams.

It is also time that we took the fight against corruption more seriously. Watching the ongoing parliamentary probe into the National Youth Service scandal or the discourse around procurement at the Ministry of Health, one notices the casual manner in which corruption is handled.

It does not pay to have anti-corruption agencies if there is no desire to deal with the vice. As long as officialdom invests in corruption, all we will see is window dressing.