Lotteries can play vital role by funding social causes

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Team Great Britain took home 15 medals; one gold medal, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

Fast forward 20 years later, and Team GB made history by becoming the first nation to win more medals from the Olympics than they did when hosting the previous Games.

The backbone of Team GB’s success is the funding sport has received in the UK through the National Lottery. It channelled Sh33.9 billion (£274 million) to UK Sport, the country’s sports agency, over a span of four years.

Over the years, lotteries run for or by governments have been used to support programmes such as education, infrastructure development, healthcare and sports. Lotteries have the ability to collect resources.

Thus the significance of lotteries in facilitating social causes is therefore underscored as the catalyst needed to boost economic growth and development.

While others may argue that lotteries do not have any economic benefit at least not efficiently, and for relatively little in return as the burden falls disproportionately on people with big dreams and little income, a lottery is a voluntary way to contribute to a good cause.

One of the sectors facing funding challenges in Kenya is health. Even though the government has made efforts to promote healthcare service delivery, there are numerous challenges that have compromised the quality of healthcare service delivery process, availability, accessibility and affordability.

It is estimated that Kenya spends approximately 7.5 per cent of its national and county budgets on health care.

However, with more than 19 million children under the age of 15 living in Kenya, and infant mortality of 39 deaths per 1,000 live births, including under-five mortality at 52 deaths per 1,000 live births, there is a need for increased investment in the country’s healthcare sector.

Some of the challenges affecting healthcare in Kenya include lack of infrastructure, poor management of healthcare facilities, lack of essential equipment, shortage of drugs, affordability, accessibility and unqualified staff.

The healthcare sector challenges present the ideal setting for a national lottery that supports the sector for enhanced efficiency and sustainability.

With a little investment in form of vital equipment like X-ray machines, diagnostics ultrasound monitors among others in all health facilities, delivery of healthcare services by health professionals will improve tremendously.

Therein lies an opportunity for a national lottery that will continuously invest in Kenya’s healthcare sector.