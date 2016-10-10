Why digital transformation agenda is key to development

Opinion and Analysis

David Warlick - educator, author, programmer and public speaker - once said that we need technology in every classroom and in every student and teacher’s hand, because it is the pen and paper of our time as well as the lens through which we experience much of our world.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This, combined with a now-connected global economy, means it is imperative that we embrace the digital reality in order to make school more relevant for the youth of the current generation.

Over the last few years we have witnessed governments around Africa warming up to digital education transformation, with various ambitious projects laid out in their plans in a bid to deliver quality education to its citizens.

The World Bank hinges Africa’s development and participation in the knowledge society as being influenced to a large extent by how the continent handles the implementation of curriculums that enhance the quality of education given to its populace.

Digital school transformation in Kenya and indeed across the African continent is a trend that was first taken up by institutions of higher learning then followed by secondary and primary schools to redefine learning through creating immersive and inclusive learning experiences that inspire lifelong learning.

Challenges

Various challenges have plagued ICT for schools, ranging from the lack of electricity to inadequate policies, training to equip teachers for e-learning and affordable technologies to manage the learning process but this has not dampened down the resolve to transform learning through the power of technology.

While great technology can never replace great teaching, it is essential that schools have access to the right tools that will help drive the most effective learning.

At Microsoft, we believe that technology applied in new ways can shift behaviour and motivation – enabling educators to access learning in new ways and supporting students as they learn to be adaptable and resilient through exploration, simulation and gaming.

The goal is to encourage students to learn through doing — solving problems, practising, progressing and having fun, with real-time feedback from educators.

In Kenya, the government has made a conscious decision to make digital transformation – through empowering the youthful generation with IT skills from primary school to secondary schools - a core agenda for the administration.

This will, consequently, lead to a workforce of individuals with globally competitive literacy and problem solving skills that are ready for uptake in the workplace.

The success of the mobile device use in higher education can only be an indication of the possibilities that lie therein for expanded sources of e-learning as well as inculcating it into the curriculum as early as possible.