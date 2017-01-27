Why law restricting public sector deposits is wrong-headed

Opinion and Analysis

Parliament is at it again. Kimani Ichung’wa, the vice-chairman of the Public Investment Committee (PIC), has authored a Bill which, among other things, seeks to stop Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from warehousing funds with commercial banks.

Whatever the underlying objectives are, this is a very unnecessary piece of legislation.

First of all, the Bill — headed for the Government Printer — will have no material impact on banking sector funding. As at June 2016, public sector deposits being warehoused by commercial banks was Sh254 billion, which represented just nine per cent of total banking sector deposits. I doubt this figure seismically changed by the close of the year.

So from a concentration perspective, there is less risk being triggered by the flight of these funds out of the system.

Of the total public sector-related liabilities in the banking system, central government deposits accounted for 63 per cent, with the rest belonging to other State entities.

I would imagine that central government funds, under the custody of the Treasury, are already encumbered due to various reasons such as collateralisation.

Only 37 per cent of the funds were being warehoused as time deposits or fixed-deposit accounts, which the author of the Bill seems to be targeting; the rest were demand.

So effectively the pool of funds ultimately being targeted by the Bill may be much thinner than imagined. This Bill is also not cognisant of the fact that some State agencies have long-term borrowing relationships with commercial banks.

These relationships sometimes have strict contractually binding covenants; such as domiciliation of funds and full cash-covers.

Such covenants do require the public sector entities involved to warehouse funds with the lending institution. Take, for instance, the infrastructure-focused entities: Kenya Power, Kenya Pipeline Company, Geothermal Development Corporation or KenGen.

These are entities that have deep borrowing relationships with banks, for which, in certain cases, contractual obligations require them to domicile funds with the concerned bank.

There are also agencies tasked with disbursement functions — such as the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, the Women Enterprise Fund and the Higher Education Loans Board — that need the multi-platform distribution offered by banks to effectively perform those tasks.

Additionally, the agencies tasked with implementing affirmative initiatives towards empowerment, including the Youth Enterprise Development Fund and Women Enterprise Fund, sometimes have to lease out commercial banks’ risk-assessment platforms through on-lending agreements.

Effectively, there are still enough frameworks that will ensure continued warehousing of public sector funds in commercial banks that the Bill will not decimate, in my view.