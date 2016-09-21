EDITORIAL: Make fishing profitable

Opinion and Analysis

Whichever way one looks at it, reports that Kenya’s fish imports from China grew by 60 per cent last year makes grim reading indeed.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This is because that development represents the reality of what is about to befall the millions of families around Lakes Victoria and Turkana and along the coast who earn a living from fishing. It basically marks the beginning of the end of the country’s blue economy.

A number of critical issues arise. First, the quality of the fish imports remains in doubt given as it were that Kenya Bureau of Standards does not have standards for raw fish.

Besides, the Chinese have on many occasions come under heavy criticism over Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in African waters – especially in the territorial waters of countries like Kenya that lack the capacity to police them.

It has been even suggested that most of the fish being captured in our records as Chinese fish is actually fish that has been captured in Kenyan waters and sold to us as exotic fish.

This is the reason we can only hope that Kenya will move with speed to use the Kenya Fisheries Management and Development Act 2016 that President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law three weeks ago to build capacity in the fisheries sector and support its long-term growth.

The State must also take a keen interest in the goings on at the inland water ecosystem to curb relentless illegal fishing.