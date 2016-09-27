EDITORIAL: Curb garbage menace

Opinion and Analysis

Going by the large mounds of litter on our roads, inside drainage lines and in residential estates, any steps to improve how Kenya manages solid waste at this time should get popular support.

Literally, the country is choking under garbage, which puts the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) on the spot as, among other failures, a regulator that is asleep on the job.

The agency has now turned focus on the counties with a plan to help the regions manage their own waste through a scorecard. We, however, think that ranking of counties on solid waste management at this time is a futile attempt since the situation is moving from bad to worse.

We think the best place to start is addressing the issue of culture, law enforcement, and empowerment. Why are Kenyans doing what they do? Why are the existing laws not being enforced?

There will be no better point to start after getting to know why the people are doing what they are doing. It is only after appreciating the challenges that a scorecard would make sense. And any such rating would only be necessary if it were going to improve the lives of the people.

We also urge the regulator to enforce the law and implement plans, since just like surfaces are coking in waste, Kenya is also mapped in good laws and guidelines that are only gathering dust on the shelves instead of helping the economy to acquire a new sheen.