Why private sector engagement in global health is such a hot topic

Over the past four weeks, I have actively participated in two high profile multilateral summits. The first one was TICAD VI here in Nairobi, while the second one was in Kobe, Japan, at the sidelines of the G7 Health Ministers Summit.

At both summits, I engaged in lively deliberations with other panelists on the role of partnerships between private sector, non-governmental organisations and public sector in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Though a broad range of issues were discussed at these summits, often with varying opinions , there was clear consensus about one thing—the role of private sector in global health.

The case for private sector engagement in global health is stronger now more than ever. This is because of the huge funding and knowledge gaps in global health care that only the private sector can plug.

Private sector efforts need to complement what the public sector and NGOs are already doing.

Private sector in health includes players such as private doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmacists, laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical technology companies, financial sector, information and communication technology companies as well as private training institutions for health human resources.

In an international conference on financing for development in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in November 2015, it was concluded that as the world looks towards the SDGs for 2030, mobilisation of domestic resources will be key.

Domestic resource mobilisation is not restricted to taxes, but more significantly, to the private sector. Private sector accounts for about 50 per cent of all health expenditure in Africa.

Partnerships

We need to leverage on partnerships, which present an opportunity to drive bottom-of-the-pyramid solutions that are not only innovative but also sustainable; solutions that help provide low-cost access to the marginalised and drive profitability in the private sector.

Private sector partnerships with NGOs like Amref Health Africa—with its community approach and connectedness—would give access to private sector players to develop solutions that are relevant and acceptable to the communities.

Amref Health Africa is working with PharmAccess to test the use of mobile health wallets for rural communities to save money for healthcare or to receive money from diaspora or even to receive health access vouchers for specific areas of care for the vulnerable.

Dubbed M-Hakika, this is an example of an NGO and private sector partnership addressing one health system building block on health financing.

Another example is our partnership with Accenture to develop a mobile-based learning platform for health workers, known as LEAP, which is used to train community health workers and to provide a platform for peer learning.