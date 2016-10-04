EDITORIAL: Don’t hurt coffee reforms

Opinion and Analysis

That Kenya’s coffee sector has over the years fallen captive to predatory forces is not in doubt. It is also true that the sector is heavily neglected, denying farmers and traders the much needed shot in the arm to improve their lives and take part in building the economy.

Today, up to 90 per cent of the crop is traded at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange while only 10 per cent is sold directly to the international markets, hurting farmers’ access to better incomes.

Among others, these were some of the factors that necessitated the formation of a presidential taskforce to listen to the stakeholders in re-energising efforts to reform the sector.

However, the report has been contested by farmers and governors who went to court and got orders stopping its implementation until their voices are heard. The case will be heard on October 26.

However, despite the court order, President Uhuru Kenyatta went ahead and gazetted a team to oversee the implementation of the taskforce report.

From the onset, this is likely to be the misstep in the whole intention of reforming the ailing sector. We think the President would have waited until the case is heard and determined to put the reform agenda on the right track.

Two, it is upon the Presidency to obey court orders to set a good example to the rest that the courts are as independent and thus marshall the whole country to respect the courts as the indisputable arbiters.