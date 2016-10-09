EDITORIAL: Quick action needed to tame illegal sand trade

Opinion and Analysis

Even as Kenya’s construction industry continues to boom with new developments sprouting across the country, the rate at which the demand for sand has spurred illegal harvesting by miners now calls for quick action to curb the problem.

The government should take the issue of unregulated sand harvesting seriously as it’s causing serious environmental degradation.

The increasing demand for sand has seen harvesters invade farms in order to supply the construction industry.

This uncontrolled sand mining is not only laying the country’s farmlands to waste, but is causing untold damage that could become irreparable in the future.

After years of uncontrolled sand mining in riverbeds that surpassed the natural replenishment rate, miners have now started invading private farms in search for the commodity.

While legislation has been enacted to regulate the sand mining trade, the greed for quick profits has seen traders circumvent the rules by invading farms at night to escape the law.

According to a report by Thomson Reuters Foundation, the illegal sand harvesting threatens the livelihoods of thousands of small-scale farmers whose land is being destroyed.

The illegal sand business is not only destroying natural vegetation and reducing soil fertility, it has also downgraded food production and left residents in perpetual food insecurity.

It should be understood that any development that is not sustainable only brings forth long-term damage to the environment.

The national and county governments should join hands in bringing order to the sector.

Enacting legislation is not enough. For laws to be effective they must be enforced to the letter. Though sand mining is restricted to between 6 a.m and 6 p.m, harvesting at night has now become commonplace and one wonders how this could be continuing while we have law enforcement officers on the ground.

The only way the menace can be curbed is for the construction companies that are driving the demand to also ensure that they don’t just buy sand that has been harvested illegally.