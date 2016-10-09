EDITORIAL: Innovate or perish

Opinion and Analysis

The fall of battery maker Eveready has prompted the firm’s shareholders to sell off its land in Nakuru town where its plant was located.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The company shut down production in 2014 after increased cheaper battery imports from Asia hurt its bottom line.

Though some shareholders opposed the land sell-off plans, others supported the idea of disposing the 18.5 acre piece of land worth Sh837 million, excluding assets, in line with earlier reports that the company was now venturing into real estate development.

The firm has since changed its name from Eveready east Africa Company to Eveready East Africa Public Company.

The slow and painful death of Eveready should send a clear signal to all corporate executives that they must innovate or perish.

Innovation in the 21st century is the only path to long-term growth. If a company fails to innovate and change with the times, there is no other result but a sad ending.

We have seen the way new technologies are taking over the corporate world.