Shift sustainability from buzzword to mindset

Opinion and Analysis

Sustainability has become a buzzword in businesses. Early adopters have observed that the sustainability agenda isn’t a ‘nice thing to do’, but also reaps actual rewards in their top line and bottom line numbers.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

To these adopters, it is not just a buzzword, but a way of doing business.

A key topic discussed at the Social Good Summits held alongside the UN General Assembly, is “What kind of world do you want to live in by 2030?”

With a significant annual funding gap of $2.5 trillion and approximately $600 billion for Africa, the difficulty of achieving the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) without the urgent intervention of the private sector is clear.

To close this gap, we must integrate private investors into new methods and sources of generating capital.

The solution is a new breed of socially-conscious business models and a rising demand for business leaders who can steer innovation along such lines. While social enterprises that drive sustainability agenda are growing fast, the efforts remain fragmented.

To advance this movement, companies that have a mission to turn profit while doing good, must ask themselves a different set of questions than traditional enterprises.

While many businesses define their mission and purpose in terms of value creation, they often revert to action focused on returns on investment. The mission may be purpose-driven but the actions intrinsically capitalistic.

Closer home, this debate rages on with the recent interest cap law in the banking industry. In an industry that has flourished by providing great service and no doubt social benefit, many feel the phenomenal success in fulfilling the mission to serve the marketplace, does not coincide with their aims to help society.

What has resulted is a technical debate about models and numbers, in what is clearly a debate about social impact and moral perspectives.

Interestingly, many critics and supporters of the debate, if asked to choose between two businesses, one with a social story over and an extra pip of profitability and one that reaps great profit with social responsibility, many will pick the latter.

With many venture capitalists and shareholders doing the same, the result, is an unbalanced and growing pressure on businesses to focus on returns.

If sustainability fails to become a mainstream practice then how will business ever contribute enough to change the world?

This debate demonstrates that society is demanding less talk about commercially viable business models that need to get more efficient to pass on savings, and more action towards a balanced mission in the marketplace.