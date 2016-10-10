EDITORIAL: Political class to blame for derailing devolution

Opinion and Analysis

The Commission on Revenue Allocation’s (CRA) diagnosis that MCAs and senators’ self-serving agenda have slowed down devolution and denied Kenyans the fruits of a decentralised government is spot on.

The CRA’s views are coming at a critical time when Kenyans are preparing to pick the next set of leaders to shepherd the counties in the next five years.

County governments started work immediately after the March 2013 elections, and each of the 47 devolved units have been allocated billions of shillings from the national budget to improve the lives of people in their localities.

The units were created to provide equitable access to basic services given the regional inequalities that have persisted since independence.

This dream has been dimmed by the very actors such as governors, senators and members of the county assemblies (MCAs) who were meant to be the executors and guardians of devolution.

While governors and MCAs have been at the forefront in defending devolution, their use of devolved funds has fed into fears that the decentralised governance system simply increased opportunities for officials to waste and steal public funds.

Many MCAs have turned into millionaires in just three years while governors have been keen to talk about grandiose projects while paying little attention to their function as outlined in the constitution.

These functions include building and maintain county roads, running well equipped hospitals and provision of water and sanitation services.

So far, few counties have managed to deliver on these functions captured in the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

This is emerging at a moment when the counties are splurging billions of shillings on luxuries like generous sitting allowances, foreign travel and purchase of cars.

The display of largesse comes as the country struggles to allocate funds for projects that will improve the lives of local people.

Senators, who are the custodians of devolution, have lowered their jobs to one of picking out fights with governors upon realising that direct control of resources has handed the county chiefs influence.

Many Kenyans were looking at 47 regional counties to tackle corruption, unemployment and the broken education system that has dragged down Kenya’s economy.

Devolution was also viewed as the panacea of correcting the skewed development in Kenya . It all calls for sacrifice from the political class.