EDITORIAL: Let’s fix agricultural markets

Opinion and Analysis

It is October again and Kenya’s bread basket, the North Rift, is alive with the maize farmers on the streets agitating for better pricing of their produce by the state-backed National Cereals and Produce Board.

This year, however, the demos have come at a pivotal point in which the harvesting season in the North Rift has coincided with a serious drought in the North, North Eastern and Coastal parts of the country that has left millions starving and in need of relief.

Officially, that relief should come from the government, which has the constitutional obligation and public resources to respond to such emergencies.

But to the surprise of many Kenyans, it has emerged that the national strategic grain reserve on which the state spends tax money to build every year, is nearly depleted – pushing us to a likelihood of importing maize to meet the country’s consumption and emergency needs.

Out of this has come a perfect paradox in which the North Rift is awash with maize that farmers cannot sell to NCPB because of poor pricing and an acute shortage of food in other parts of the country.

Predators have correctly read the confusion and have hit the road on a campaign to force the government to open the imports window that would enable them to make a kill from the trade.