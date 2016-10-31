Opinion and Analysis

A couple of newspaper headlines last week brought to the fore the often ignored but fundamental issue of cash flow for a business.

Businesses that have found themselves between a rock and a hard place lately have attributed their poor results to a myriad of factors; some self-inflicted while others have been as a result of force majeure.

These businesses have been forced to shelve their ambitious growth and expansion plans and go back to the drawing table to strategise on how best to plug the holes in their leaking boats.

One common thread that cuts across these entities is that they often find themselves treading on water as far as meeting their working capital obligations is concerned.

The typical symptoms that an entity is in a hole include challenges in meeting monthly obligations (to its creditors, employees etc.), asking for extended credit periods from your suppliers, falling back on tax obligations and incessant calls from the bank ‘to have a chat’.

Any prudent business person will tell you that cash is king. Cash flow is the blood of a business. It is the pulse that determines how healthy a business is. It can be said that most businesses fail because of poor cash flow management than lack of profit.

Therefore, while one should always pay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, it is important to pay the right amount and at the right time.

The consequences of unplanned business strategies can often shock and paralyse operations and in some cases be fatal to businesses.

It’s therefore crucial to consider in detail how different taxes impact your business and how best to structure your business with these in mind.

The first step in getting out of such a predicament involves reviewing the besieged entity’s financial statements and making tough decisions, which in some cases could involve chopping off an arm to save the patient.

In some instances, this could mean shelving growth plans, shutting down operations and perhaps the most painful, staff rationalisation.

All the possible escape routes are aimed at improving an entity’s financial condition, particularly its cash flow position. Sadly though, all of them come with tax implications on all the parties involved; the entity, its employees, the shareholders, its debtors and creditors as well.

These measures can be considered first-aid: immediate steps taken to forestall cash haemorrhaging. The impact of all these is that there is need to plan for and budget for what is due to the taxman.

You could come up with an elaborate plan to improve cash flow only for you to receive a demand for tax, which you had not anticipated a few months down the line.